New Mexico St. 73, Stephen F. Austin 67

Antwi-Boasiako 2-4 2-2 6, Beaubrun 1-4 0-0 2, Cajuste 2-5 2-2 6, Jossell 5-9 0-0 14, Ware 4-9 0-2 9, Hall 5-10 4-5 14, Jackson-Posey 3-5 4-4 11, Hawkins 0-4 0-2 0, Tezeno 0-0 0-0 0, Hayman 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 24-54 13-19 67.

Beck 1-2 0-0 2, Muhammad 6-9 0-0 12, Bradley 6-7 0-2 12, Roy 4-14 0-2 10, Washington 4-12 5-10 13, Pinson 2-8 5-6 9, Gordon 5-7 3-3 15, Odunewu 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 13-23 73.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 6-17 (Jossell 4-7, Ware 1-2, Jackson-Posey 1-3, Cajuste 0-1, Hall 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Hayman 0-2), New Mexico St. 4-14 (Gordon 2-3, Roy 2-8, Washington 0-3). Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 28 (Hall 7), New Mexico St. 35 (Muhammad 11). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 11 (Cajuste, Jackson-Posey 3), New Mexico St. 12 (Pinson 6). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 23, New Mexico St. 20. A_5,107 (12,482).