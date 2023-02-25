Nevada 60, Fresno St. 56

Coleman 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 4-10 2-4 10, W.Baker 5-10 3-5 13, Blackshear 4-7 2-2 11, Lucas 3-11 2-2 8, Foster 1-2 0-0 2, Davidson 2-3 0-0 5, McIntosh 2-4 0-0 6, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 9-13 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title