NC State 92, Boston College 62

Burns 9-15 0-0 18, Gantt 1-1 0-0 2, Joiner 10-17 1-1 26, Morsell 5-9 1-2 16, Smith 7-14 0-0 17, Dowuona 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 2-3 1-2 5, Clark 2-2 0-0 6, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Keatts 0-0 0-0 0, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Pass 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 3-5 92.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title