NC State 83, Syracuse 58

Lewis 5-7 1-2 11, Strong 0-2 0-0 0, Fair 4-17 2-2 11, Perkins 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 0-5 2-2 2, Saniaa Wilson 0-2 1-2 1, Wood 1-2 0-0 2, Hyman 5-15 4-4 15, Nyah Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Woolley 5-13 3-3 14, Totals 21-64 13-15 58
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title