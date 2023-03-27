N.Y. Knicks 137, Houston 115

Martin Jr. 7-11 3-4 18, Smith Jr. 6-13 2-2 14, Sengun 5-9 0-1 11, Green 4-11 10-12 19, Porter Jr. 8-14 7-8 26, Eason 5-11 2-2 13, Garuba 1-4 0-0 2, Marjanovic 0-2 0-0 0, Christopher 6-10 0-0 12, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 24-29 115.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title