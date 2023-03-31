N.Y. Knicks 130, Cleveland 116

Barrett 6-17 0-0 14, Toppin 5-7 0-0 12, Robinson 4-5 2-3 10, Brunson 18-32 5-8 48, Grimes 4-9 3-3 14, Hartenstein 2-2 1-4 5, Hart 4-4 2-3 11, McBride 1-1 0-0 2, Quickley 5-16 2-3 14. Totals 49-93 15-24 130.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title