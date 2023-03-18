N.Y. Knicks 116, Denver 110

Gordon 6-12 2-3 14, Porter Jr. 4-10 0-0 11, Jokic 11-18 1-1 24, Caldwell-Pope 2-7 0-0 4, Murray 9-14 2-3 25, Green 4-5 2-2 12, Bryant 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 3-6 5-6 11, Braun 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 43-84 12-15 110.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title