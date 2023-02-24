N.Y. Knicks 115, Washington 109

Barrett 5-10 3-4 14, Randle 16-29 7-7 46, Robinson 5-6 0-0 10, Brunson 6-20 1-1 13, Grimes 2-4 0-0 5, Toppin 1-4 0-0 2, Hartenstein 2-2 0-0 4, Hart 2-6 1-2 5, Quickley 6-11 1-2 16. Totals 45-92 13-16 115.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title