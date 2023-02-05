N.Y. Knicks 108, Philadelphia 97

Harris 5-12 3-3 14, Tucker 4-6 0-0 10, Embiid 6-16 18-19 31, Harden 4-11 4-6 12, Melton 5-7 1-3 14, Niang 0-5 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Milton 1-5 0-0 2, Thybulle 0-1 0-0 0, Maxey 4-8 4-5 12. Totals 30-74 30-36 97.

Quickley 2-8 1-2 5, Randle 8-19 7-8 24, Sims 2-2 4-6 8, Brunson 6-16 8-12 21, Grimes 5-11 2-3 13, Toppin 1-3 1-2 4, Hartenstein 1-1 0-0 2, Fournier 6-11 0-0 17, McBride 3-8 5-6 14. Totals 34-79 28-39 108.

Philadelphia 35 18 26 18 — 97 New York 24 27 25 32 — 108

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 7-25 (Melton 3-4, Tucker 2-4, Harris 1-3, Embiid 1-4, Maxey 0-1, Milton 0-1, Harden 0-4, Niang 0-4), New York 12-36 (Fournier 5-8, McBride 3-6, Brunson 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Grimes 1-5, Randle 1-8, Quickley 0-3). Fouled Out_Philadelphia None, New York 2 (Fournier, Hartenstein). Rebounds_Philadelphia 44 (Embiid 14), New York 49 (Hartenstein 14). Assists_Philadelphia 23 (Harden 12), New York 21 (Brunson, Randle 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 23, New York 28. A_17,586 (19,812)