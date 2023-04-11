Mountcastle drives in 9 as Orioles outslug Oakland 12-8; A's fall to 2-9

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's top pitching prospect made his home debut — and then this became a historic night for a completely different reason.
Ryan Mountcastle homered twice and tied a team record with nine RBIs, helping the Orioles rally from a four-run deficit to a 12-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Mountcastle hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and added a grand slam in the seventh as Baltimore overcame a difficult Camden Yards debut for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.