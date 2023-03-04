Mount St. Mary's 74, Manhattan 69

Cordilia 6-7 0-0 12, Jefferson 3-8 2-4 8, Benjamin 5-11 8-12 21, Leffew 6-14 2-2 16, Thomas 3-4 2-2 10, Tinsley 1-5 2-4 4, Lipscomb 1-3 0-0 3, Barton 0-1 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 16-24 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title