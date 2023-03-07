Mount St. Mary's 67, Canisius 66, OT

J.Fritz 3-12 2-2 8, Gadsden 2-5 0-0 4, Henderson 6-18 5-6 20, Long 4-9 3-3 12, Staveskie 6-14 2-2 14, Dinkins 2-7 0-0 5, Maslennikov 1-2 0-0 3, Uijtendaal 0-4 0-0 0, Okpoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-71 12-13 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title