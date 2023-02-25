Montana 74, Sacramento St. 72

Choi Deng 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 4-7 5-6 13, Chappell 7-12 5-6 22, Hunt 4-7 0-1 11, Patterson 1-6 0-0 3, Mawein 6-6 3-4 15, Wilbon 1-4 0-0 3, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Marks 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-45 13-17 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title