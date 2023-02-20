Missouri 61, Texas A&M 35

Frank 4-8 1-2 11, Dembele 0-2 0-0 0, Hansen 1-7 2-2 4, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Troup 4-6 0-0 11, Sarah Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Micah Linthacum 2-2 0-0 5, Gilbert 3-5 2-2 8, Judd 7-8 2-3 16, Kroenke 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 24-47 7-9 61

Patty 2-5 3-4 7, Bowles 1-11 0-0 2, Kay Kay Green 0-4 0-0 0, Hylton 1-9 0-0 2, Jones 6-12 0-4 14, Barker 3-6 0-0 7, Malone 1-2 0-0 2, McKinzie Green 0-1 0-0 0, Kindred 0-1 1-2 1, Petticord 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 14-53 4-10 35

Missouri 14 11 18 18 — 61 Texas A&M 4 6 13 12 — 35

3-Point Goals_Missouri 6-14 (Frank 2-4, Hansen 0-4, Smith 0-1, Troup 3-3, M.Linthacum 1-1, Gilbert 0-1), Texas A&M 3-19 (Bowles 0-6, K.Green 0-1, Hylton 0-5, Jones 2-4, Barker 1-1, M.Green 0-1, Petticord 0-1). Assists_Missouri 13 (Gilbert 4), Texas A&M 10 (Jones 3, Patty 3). Fouled Out_Missouri Hansen. Rebounds_Missouri 32 (Judd 7), Texas A&M 33 (Patty 8). Total Fouls_Missouri 16, Texas A&M 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,446.