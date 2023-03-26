Minnesota 99, Golden State 96

McDaniels 0-2 1-4 1, Towns 5-16 0-0 14, Gobert 1-3 8-12 10, Conley 4-11 0-2 12, Edwards 5-14 1-2 13, Prince 1-2 3-3 5, Reid 10-17 0-0 23, Anderson 5-10 1-2 12, Alexander-Walker 2-3 0-0 6, McLaughlin 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-80 14-25 99.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title