Minnesota 138, Sacramento 134

Anderson 7-8 1-3 18, McDaniels 8-11 0-0 19, Gobert 5-9 3-4 13, A.Edwards 10-20 5-8 27, Conley 7-12 6-6 24, Prince 2-3 3-3 8, Reid 4-5 0-2 10, Alexander-Walker 4-9 4-5 16, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 22-31 138.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title