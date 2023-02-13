Minnesota 124, Dallas 121

McDaniels 7-8 3-7 19, Prince 3-5 0-0 7, Gobert 9-9 3-5 21, Conley 4-8 1-2 12, Edwards 12-22 7-7 32, Reid 4-9 1-1 10, Anderson 4-9 4-4 12, McLaughlin 1-2 0-0 2, Nowell 3-7 0-0 7, Rivers 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 48-83 19-26 124.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title