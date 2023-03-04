Minnesota 110, L.A. Lakers 102

Anderson 3-6 2-2 8, McDaniels 4-10 0-0 9, Gobert 8-12 6-10 22, Conley 6-11 0-0 14, Edwards 7-16 0-0 19, Prince 4-11 4-4 13, Reid 6-12 0-0 15, Alexander-Walker 3-6 0-0 8, McLaughlin 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-89 12-16 110.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title