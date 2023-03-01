Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101

Anderson 6-12 0-0 12, McDaniels 8-12 2-2 20, Gobert 7-11 2-6 16, Conley 2-8 0-0 6, Edwards 6-18 4-5 18, Prince 4-11 1-2 10, Reid 4-6 4-7 12, Alexander-Walker 2-5 0-0 5, McLaughlin 4-6 0-0 9, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 13-22 108.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title