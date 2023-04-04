Minnesota 107, Brooklyn 102

McDaniels 7-13 0-1 15, Towns 8-15 5-6 22, Gobert 5-8 2-3 12, Conley 6-9 3-4 18, Edwards 7-18 7-7 23, Prince 3-8 0-1 7, Anderson 4-9 0-0 8, Alexander-Walker 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 41-85 17-22 107.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title