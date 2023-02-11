Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106

Connaughton 3-5 0-0 8, G.Antetokounmpo 13-25 8-11 35, Lopez 9-13 0-0 22, Allen 2-6 1-1 7, Holiday 7-16 2-2 19, Beauchamp 4-7 1-2 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 1-4 0-0 2, Ingles 1-6 0-0 3, Carter 5-7 0-0 13, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-90 12-16 119.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title