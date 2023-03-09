Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 113

Finney-Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 0-3 0-0 0, Bridges 4-13 0-0 10, Curry 1-4 3-3 5, Watanabe 1-6 2-2 4, Sharpe 5-13 1-1 11, Duke Jr. 6-11 0-0 13, Mills 8-16 2-2 23, Smith 7-13 1-1 17, Sumner 2-7 4-4 9, Thomas 7-13 4-4 21. Totals 41-104 17-17 113.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title