Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104

Connaughton 2-6 0-0 5, G.Antetokounmpo 15-27 2-6 33, Lopez 6-13 0-0 13, Allen 3-6 0-1 7, Holiday 7-12 0-0 14, Beauchamp 0-2 0-0 0, Crowder 1-2 0-0 2, Middleton 7-13 1-2 18, Portis 2-7 1-3 6, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Leonard 1-2 0-0 3, Ingles 2-5 0-0 6, Carter 4-6 0-0 11, Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-102 4-12 118.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title