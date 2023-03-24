Miami 89, No. 2 Houston 75

Omier 5-10 2-2 12, Miller 5-7 2-2 13, Pack 8-12 3-4 26, Poplar 5-13 0-0 11, Wong 5-11 9-11 20, A.Walker 3-4 0-0 7, Beverly 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 16-19 89.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title