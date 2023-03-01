Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Merrimack 91, LIU 76

Cook 0-1 1-2 1, Ndiaye 6-13 0-0 12, Greene 6-13 1-3 13, Johnson 7-15 2-2 16, Wood 2-9 0-0 5, Bailey 5-8 2-4 12, Fall 5-9 3-4 13, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Kamich 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-72 9-15 76.

MERRIMACK (16-16)

Minor 6-14 5-11 17, Bennett 10-13 2-2 26, Derkack 3-5 0-0 6, Savage 1-3 1-1 4, Reid 11-13 5-6 33, McKoy 0-2 0-0 0, Stinson 0-1 1-2 1, Filchner 0-1 0-0 0, Black 1-1 0-1 2, Emery 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Legris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-54 14-23 91.

Halftime_Merrimack 54-33. 3-Point Goals_LIU 1-11 (Wood 1-7, Bailey 0-1, Booker 0-1, Greene 0-1, Kamich 0-1), Merrimack 11-19 (Reid 6-7, Bennett 4-5, Savage 1-3, Filchner 0-1, Minor 0-1, McKoy 0-2). Fouled Out_Fall. Rebounds_LIU 38 (Johnson 9), Merrimack 21 (Minor 5). Assists_LIU 14 (Wood 6), Merrimack 19 (Derkack 9). Total Fouls_LIU 19, Merrimack 15. A_1,372 (1,200).

