Merrimack 91, LIU 76

Cook 0-1 1-2 1, Ndiaye 6-13 0-0 12, Greene 6-13 1-3 13, Johnson 7-15 2-2 16, Wood 2-9 0-0 5, Bailey 5-8 2-4 12, Fall 5-9 3-4 13, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Kamich 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-72 9-15 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title