Memphis 151, Houston 114

Martin Jr. 4-6 2-2 10, Smith Jr. 9-16 0-0 20, Sengun 3-6 1-3 7, Green 6-15 1-2 13, Porter Jr. 7-12 5-7 20, Eason 9-13 2-3 21, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Marjanovic 2-3 0-0 4, Christopher 3-6 1-2 8, Nix 3-8 1-2 9. Totals 47-87 13-21 114.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title