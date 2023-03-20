Memphis 112, Dallas 108

Bullock 3-6 0-0 7, Kleber 0-3 2-2 2, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Green 5-8 2-2 12, Irving 10-24 6-6 28, Bertans 1-5 0-0 3, Wood 6-13 7-8 20, Hardaway Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 7-13 2-2 20, Ntilikina 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 39-84 19-20 108.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title