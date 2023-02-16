McNeese St. 78, Incarnate Word 76, OT

Hayman 1-2 0-0 2, Griscti 2-2 0-0 5, Payne 5-10 4-7 14, Krause 2-3 0-0 4, Miller 5-9 9-10 19, Cisse 6-17 5-6 18, Morgan 2-7 2-2 8, Swaby 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 3-5 0-2 6, Barei 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 20-27 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title