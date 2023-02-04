Mass.-Lowell 90, NJIT 61

Diakite 3-4 1-5 7, Osawe 2-7 1-2 5, Gray 2-5 0-0 4, Hess 5-7 0-0 11, Sullivan 4-9 1-1 9, McMillian 4-7 0-0 8, Anderson 1-6 3-3 5, Faison 3-4 0-0 6, de Graaf 0-4 0-0 0, Mason 2-4 2-3 6, Nankin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-14 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title