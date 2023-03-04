Mass.-Lowell 85, Maine 54

Feierbergs 1-5 1-2 3, Clayton 2-6 0-0 5, Tynes 5-8 1-4 11, Wright-McLeish 3-6 1-1 7, Juozapaitis 7-11 0-0 16, Filipovity 3-9 2-3 8, Turgut 1-1 0-0 2, Adetogun 0-3 0-0 0, Nenadic 1-3 0-0 2, DuHart 0-2 0-0 0, Ireland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 5-10 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title