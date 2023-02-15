Mass.-Lowell 85, Bryant 71

Al.Blunt 2-7 6-6 10, Brooks 3-3 2-2 8, Coulibaly 2-10 2-4 6, Hammond 9-17 4-5 25, Hikim 5-12 10-12 21, Morris 2-4 1-4 5, O'Connor 0-1 2-2 2, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 3-6 0-1 8, Withers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 27-36 85.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title