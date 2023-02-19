Marist 61, Niagara 52

Gray 5-13 7-7 19, Iorio 1-6 1-2 3, Bayless 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-4 2-2 2, Thomasson 6-22 3-5 15, Kasperzyk 1-5 1-2 4, Obioha 1-1 0-0 2, Erving 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Kiner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-59 14-18 52.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title