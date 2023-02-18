Maine 74, Albany (NY) 72

Beagle 7-12 3-4 18, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Patel 0-1 0-0 0, Drumgoole 4-13 5-5 14, Hutcheson 3-4 0-0 9, Davis 10-17 0-0 26, Edmead 1-2 1-1 3, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 9-10 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title