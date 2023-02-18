Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Maine 74, Albany (NY) 72

Beagle 7-12 3-4 18, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Patel 0-1 0-0 0, Drumgoole 4-13 5-5 14, Hutcheson 3-4 0-0 9, Davis 10-17 0-0 26, Edmead 1-2 1-1 3, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 9-10 72.

MAINE (11-15)

Turgut 2-4 0-0 4, Clayton 1-4 3-4 5, Tynes 7-8 8-9 23, Wright-McLeish 4-10 1-2 11, Juozapaitis 6-13 5-5 17, Feierbergs 2-5 0-1 5, Filipovity 3-6 2-2 9, Adetogun 0-0 0-0 0, Nenadic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 19-23 74.

Halftime_Maine 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 11-23 (Davis 6-10, Hutcheson 3-4, Beagle 1-2, Drumgoole 1-7), Maine 5-16 (Wright-McLeish 2-5, Tynes 1-1, Feierbergs 1-2, Filipovity 1-2, Clayton 0-1, Juozapaitis 0-5). Fouled Out_Jackson, Drumgoole. Rebounds_Albany (NY) 24 (Beagle 13), Maine 27 (Tynes, Feierbergs 6). Assists_Albany (NY) 15 (Beagle, Drumgoole 4), Maine 19 (Clayton 6). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 19, Maine 14. A_907 (3,100).

