Maine 71, Binghamton 67, OT

Feierbergs 5-15 4-6 14, Clayton 2-11 6-6 10, Tynes 7-17 4-6 18, Wright-McLeish 0-5 0-0 0, Juozapaitis 8-15 0-0 19, Adetogun 1-2 0-0 3, Turgut 1-2 0-0 2, Filipovity 1-3 3-5 5. Totals 25-70 17-23 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title