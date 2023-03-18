MacKinnon-led Avalanche top Red Wings for 5th straight win

DETROIT (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored a tiebreaking goal with a burst of speed and a slick wrist shot midway through the second period to help the Colorado Avalanche pull away for a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Devon Toews scored early in the game and Bowen Byram gave Colorado a two-goal lead late in the second after MacKinnon's shot broke a defenseman's stick. Lars Eller had a goal and Mikko Rantanen scored his 46th early in the third, ending Ville Husso's day after he gave up five goals on just 21 shots.