Álvarez's HR boosts Astros to 7-4 win vs Royals MARC BOWMAN, Associated Press June 5, 2022 Updated: June 5, 2022 6:14 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Bobby Witt Jr. (7) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 The Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) is congratulated by third base coach Gary Pettis (8) as he heads home after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 The Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, is congratulated by teammate Yuli Gurriel, left, after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Houston Astros' Jose Altuve smiles after stealing third base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches this fly off the bat of the Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez runs out a triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield cannot come up with a single off the bat of the Houston Astros' Chas McCormick during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with teammates after his home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit his 16th home run of the season and Framber Valdez won his fifth straight start for the Houston Astros, who beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4 on Sunday.
Álvarez led off the eighth inning with a 456-foot shot to right. It was one of three hits for him, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He's batting .556 (15-for-27) with six multi-hit games in the span.