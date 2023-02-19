Loyola Marymount 90, Pacific 88

Avdalovic 3-5 2-2 10, Odum 4-7 2-4 11, D.Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Boone 5-8 4-5 15, Martindale 8-9 0-1 19, Beard 3-7 2-2 10, Ivy-Curry 5-6 0-0 13, Denson 1-2 3-5 5, Freeman 0-3 3-4 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Outlaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 16-23 88.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title