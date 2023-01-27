Loyola Marymount 79, Portland 60

Nduka 5-7 2-3 12, Sjolund 1-8 0-1 2, Wood 4-9 7-8 15, Gorosito 2-5 0-0 5, Robertson 2-8 0-1 6, Applewhite 3-8 2-3 8, Meadows 2-6 1-1 5, Vucinic 2-2 0-0 4, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Lemke 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 22-55 13-18 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title