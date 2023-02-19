Louisville 62, Boston College 52

Cochran 0-2 2-2 2, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Konno 0-6 0-0 0, Robinson 2-9 1-2 5, Van Lith 6-17 3-4 17, Dixon 6-9 1-2 13, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Carr 2-9 0-0 6, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Russell 5-8 3-4 13, Totals 24-68 10-14 62
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title