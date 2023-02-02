Skip to main content
Louisiana-Lafayette 82, Texas St. 63

Martin 3-4 0-0 6, Morgan 2-7 2-4 6, Drinnon 2-5 2-2 7, Harrell 3-12 4-4 10, Mason 1-5 0-0 2, Ceaser 6-9 0-0 12, Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Coleman 3-7 3-6 9, Sykes 4-6 0-0 8, Love 0-1 0-2 0, Whitlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 12-20 63.

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (19-4)

Brown 7-9 2-8 16, Lewis 3-5 4-4 10, Fulks 5-10 1-1 11, Garnett 3-7 1-2 9, Williams 7-10 6-9 23, Charles 3-3 0-0 8, Julien 0-1 2-2 2, Thomas 0-3 3-4 3, Richards 0-0 0-1 0, Dalcourt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-49 19-31 82.

Halftime_Louisiana-Lafayette 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 1-7 (Drinnon 1-1, Mason 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Harrell 0-3), Louisiana-Lafayette 7-14 (Williams 3-5, Charles 2-2, Garnett 2-5, Julien 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_Mason. Rebounds_Texas St. 31 (Morgan 9), Louisiana-Lafayette 26 (Brown 7). Assists_Texas St. 7 (Harrell, Ceaser, Coleman 2), Louisiana-Lafayette 17 (Fulks 9). Total Fouls_Texas St. 21, Louisiana-Lafayette 17. A_3,256 (11,550).

