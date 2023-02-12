Long Beach St. 79, CS Bakersfield 69

George 3-7 2-2 8, L.Traore 3-4 3-6 9, Jones 4-8 8-8 18, A.Traore 2-4 4-4 8, Tsohonis 4-14 2-2 12, T.Hunter 2-3 6-7 10, Stroud 6-9 0-2 12, Rotegaard 1-1 0-0 2, Polynice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 25-31 79.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title