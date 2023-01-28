Long Beach St. 75, UC Davis 72

Rocak 1-3 2-2 4, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 12-21 5-7 32, Milling 1-8 0-0 2, Pepper 7-20 9-10 28, Lose 0-3 1-2 1, Borra 1-1 1-3 3, Manu 0-0 0-0 0, DeBruhl 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 18-24 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title