Long Beach St. 71, CS Northridge 64

Okereke 3-5 0-0 6, Tucker 1-2 0-2 2, Allen-Eikens 8-12 3-5 21, Igbanugo 7-13 0-0 19, Stevens 4-14 0-0 11, Slaymaker 1-6 0-0 3, Pezeshkian 0-3 2-2 2, Eyisi 0-0 0-0 0, Walter 0-2 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 5-9 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title