L.A. Lakers 134, Houston 109

James 8-18 1-1 18, Vanderbilt 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 15-20 10-12 40, Reaves 4-7 9-10 18, Russell 2-4 0-1 6, Gabriel 1-3 0-0 2, Hachimura 10-14 0-2 20, Brown Jr. 3-3 0-0 7, Walker IV 2-3 0-0 5, Beasley 5-14 0-0 13, Christie 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Schroder 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 52-93 21-28 134.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title