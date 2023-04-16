L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112

James 8-16 2-4 21, Vanderbilt 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 10-17 2-2 22, Reaves 8-13 4-4 23, Russell 7-17 2-2 19, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 11-14 2-2 29, Brown Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Walker IV 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 0-2 0-0 0, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Schroder 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 49-92 14-16 128.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title