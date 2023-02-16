L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 102

Ingram 10-21 4-5 25, Murphy III 0-6 2-2 2, Valanciunas 6-9 0-0 12, Jones 5-9 0-0 11, McCollum 8-16 3-4 22, Marshall 1-2 0-0 3, Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 5-7 4-5 14, Alvarado 1-7 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 0-2 1-2 1, Richardson 2-7 3-6 8, Seabron 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 17-24 102.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title