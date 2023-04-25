L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 111

Brooks 4-11 2-2 11, Jackson Jr. 5-15 4-5 14, Tillman 5-9 2-2 12, Bane 13-29 7-7 36, Morant 8-24 2-4 19, Roddy 3-10 1-1 9, Aldama 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Kennard 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 42-106 18-21 111.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title