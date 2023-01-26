L.A. Lakers 113, San Antonio 104

K.Johnson 9-20 4-4 25, Sochan 6-14 1-1 14, Poeltl 1-4 3-4 5, Bates-Diop 5-10 0-0 11, T.Jones 3-15 0-0 6, Branham 4-9 2-3 11, McDermott 3-10 2-2 9, Collins 6-10 4-4 16, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 3-12 0-0 7. Totals 40-106 16-18 104.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title