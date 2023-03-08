L.A. Lakers 112, Memphis 103

Brooks 5-17 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 8-15 8-11 26, Tillman 5-9 1-2 11, Bane 3-14 1-2 7, Jones 6-14 3-3 16, Roddy 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Aldama 4-8 1-2 11, Kennard 1-4 4-4 6, Konchar 2-4 2-3 6. Totals 36-93 22-29 103.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title