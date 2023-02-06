Skip to main content
L.A. Clippers 124, Brooklyn 116

Leonard 8-17 5-6 24, Morris Sr. 1-3 0-0 2, Zubac 6-9 7-10 19, George 10-20 6-7 29, Mann 5-9 1-1 12, Batum 3-8 2-3 9, Jackson 5-10 0-0 12, Kennard 1-6 0-0 3, Powell 5-10 3-3 14. Totals 44-92 24-30 124.

BROOKLYN (116)

Harris 2-2 0-0 6, O'Neale 5-9 0-0 15, Claxton 5-8 5-8 15, Sumner 9-17 3-3 23, Thomas 15-29 10-11 47, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 4-6 0-0 8, Watanabe 0-2 0-0 0, Sharpe 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-84 18-22 116.

L.A. Clippers 29 26 36 33 124
Brooklyn 27 26 35 28 116

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 12-30 (Leonard 3-4, George 3-7, Jackson 2-4, Mann 1-2, Batum 1-4, Kennard 1-4, Powell 1-4, Morris Sr. 0-1), Brooklyn 16-31 (Thomas 7-11, O'Neale 5-7, Harris 2-2, Sumner 2-3, Edwards 0-1, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-1, Smith 0-2, Mills 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 46 (Zubac 12), Brooklyn 42 (Claxton 16). Assists_L.A. Clippers 20 (Leonard 6), Brooklyn 21 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 19, Brooklyn 26. A_16,981 (17,732)

